Monday, 06 June 2022 – On May 18, the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu cleared 38 hopefuls who were seeking to run for the Presidency as independent candidates.

The 38 were to meet the tough criteria set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), before being confirmed as candidates in the presidential race where William Ruto and Raila Odinga are the front-runners.

Some of the conditions all presidential hopefuls were expected to meet include a Degree from a recognized university in Kenya.

They were also to present at least 48,000 signatures from voters in at least 24 Counties endorsing their presidential ambition.

However, today, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati disqualified Muthiora Kariara, the last remaining independent candidate, from the presidential race, and this means that no single independent presidential candidate will be on the ballot in the August 9th, General Election.

Among the notable candidates who were eying the presidency on an independent ticket include Nixon Kukubo who was expected to have a second stab at the presidency after he unsuccessfully vied for the country’s top seat in 2007.

Others were Nazlin Omar, Nyagah Jeremiah and Reuben Kigame.

Mathiora was disqualified after he failed to submit the required 48,000 signatures from at least 24 counties.

Kigame who presented his papers to the IEBC for approval confirmed on Monday, June 2, at a press conference that he had been barred from the race.

Kigame claimed that he presented the documents in the correct format but IEBC rejected them. Later on, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati called him saying he and his running mate Irene Ngendo Kamau failed to meet the requirements.

Only four presidential candidates have been cleared so far among them front runner William Ruto of UDA and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

See IEBC’s letter below