A king has rested.

Sirikoi, one of the most iconic lions of Nairobi National Park was born in January 2014 in the Sosian Valley.

He came from the MF family one of the dominant and charismatic pride.

He was a majestic lion with tactical and amazing hunting skills that enabled him to take down big preys like giraffes and buffaloes solely alone.

Notably, he had a distinctive dark mane which is a strong indicator of a lion’s health, vigor, and strength as well as testosterone levels.

RIP Sirikoi. May your spirit live on in your offspring and possibly with the two other females carrying your cubs.

Preparations are underway for him to be immortalized at the National Museum of Kenya, as an icon of Nairobi National Park.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.