Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland has been officially unveiled at Manchester City.

Haaland has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions, arriving from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51m that will rise to £85.5m with various add-ons.

The 21-year-old scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund after netting 29 in 27 games for Red Bull Salzburg.

He has also scored 20 goals for his country in just 21 caps.

He was unveiled by Man City on Monday, June 13 and the striker has bow warned the rest of the Premier League that he is confident of scoring goals, winning trophies and improving as a player.

‘This is a proud day for me and my family,’ he told the club’s official website on his unveiling.

‘I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

‘There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

‘I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.’

‘I was born in England, so I’ve been a City fan my whole life, I know a lot about the club. I feel at home a bit here,’ he explained.

‘Also I think I can develop and get the best out of my game at City.

‘I like the style, I like the attacking football. I like the kind of positive vibe we have when City play football. I think it’s a really good fit.’