Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Assistant

REF: OA/16

Job purpose

Responsible for ensuring all the support services in the Authority are fully operational and both external and internal customers are attended to including delivery of internal and external mail and correspondences.

Responsibilities

Delivering mail and other correspondences as required;

Serving refreshments to staff and external visitors;

Performing caretaker’s duties;

Ensuring hygiene in the Kitchenette and accessories;

Checking and reporting on the cleanliness of offices and washrooms;

Performing reception duties when called upon to do so;

Implementing Quality Management System standards and continuously identifying and managing risks; and

Undertaking any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this position, a candidate must have:

KCSE/KCE certificate with minimum D+ grade or its equivalent;

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Good communication skills

Good organization and inter personal skills

Ethical and integrity

Team player

How to Apply

Suitably qualified and experienced individuals should submit applications enclosing a detailed curriculum vitae (CV), copies of relevant academic and professional certificates/testimonials and a copy of National Identity Card.

The CV must at the minimum provide details of the applicant’s email address, day-time mobile telephone numbers, details of current employer, current remuneration and names and contacts of three (3) referees familiar with the applicant’s professional background and experience.

Applications, addressed to the undersigned, may be delivered at the Insurance Regulatory Authority (Registry Section) at Zep-Re Place, 2nd Floor, Longonot Road, Upper Hill. Please note that these should be sealed, marked “Confidential” and indicate the job reference (e.g “REF:SO/01” for Supervision Officer). Alternatively, they may be sent by post or email to:

Commissioner of Insurance & Chief Executive Officer

Insurance Regulatory Authority

Zep-Re Place

P.O Box 43505-00100

Nairobi

EMAIL : careers@ira.go.ke

Applications must be received by close of business on 21st June 2022.

Compliance Requirement:

In accordance with The Employment (Amendment) Act, 2022, the Authority will require candidates it wishes to enter into a written contract of service with to comply with Chapter Six of the Constitution by submitting mandatory compliance and clearance certificates from the relevant entities