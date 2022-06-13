Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Assistant – Kapenguria
Qualifications/Requirements
i. A KCSE Certificate
ii. One year of relevant work experience in a health facility
iii. Good communication skills
How to Apply
If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your professional and academic certificates to EQAkapenguria.recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by COB on Friday, 17th June 2022.
