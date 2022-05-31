Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Assistant

Activity Overview and Role

Palladium seeks an Office Assistant for the Feed the Future East Africa Market Systems Activity, a 5-year task order under USAID’s Regional Integration and Stronger Economics (RISE) IDIQ mechanism. The Activity is designed to promote increased agricultural production, trade, improved policies, finance and investment, and resilience to shocks and stresses in the East Africa region by addressing agricultural issues that can only be solved on a regional basis. The Activity will collaborate closely with USAID/Kenya and East Africa’s regional intergovernmental partners, including the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region. The Activity is organized under four objectives: 1) Strengthening cross-border agricultural market systems, 2) Accessing and scaling technologies, 3) Strengthening regional resilience, and 4) Strengthening the regional agriculture policy and regulatory environment. The geographic area of focus includes the East African countries of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Zambia.

The Office Assistant is responsible for the overall cleaning of the office, supporting the administrative officer on facility’s maintenance, and other logistical support needed. S/he will report to the Director of Finance & Administration.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

Provide daily office cleaning and maintenance of the office facilities.

Track and ensure constant availability of kitchen and office supplies such as detergents, beverages, water etc.

Prepare tea and maintain cleanliness in the kitchen.

Ensure that the working desks and seats for all staff are clean and well maintained.

Ensure garbage is emptied and garbage bins are kept clean.

Bring to the immediate attention of the supervisor any shortages of stock and ensure proper storage, control, and use of all equipment, crockery, cutlery, and supplies.

Carry out periodic checks of cleaning and kitchen equipment to ensure that it is in good working order and report any malfunction or breakdown to the supervisor in a timely manner. This includes the office lighting, taps, working tools equipment, blinds, ACs, windows, doors amongst others.

Remain aware of all emergency procedures and assist in controlling emergencies in the kitchen.

Support the administrative officer with logistical support function.

Support the administrative officer with reception duties as and when required.

Perform other tasks as may be assigned by the supervisor or requested by staff.

Preferred Qualifications

A certificate or a diploma in a relevant field

3-year work experience

Tertiary education

Ability to communicate in English

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to apply the organization’s policies and procedures to complete routine tasks.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here.