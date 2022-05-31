Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



OFFICE ADMIN

Qualifications & skills

Diploma/Degree in business, administration, or a related field.

2 or more years’ office administration experience.\

Proficient in a variety of computer software applications including

Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, and Access).

Comfortable handling confidential information.

Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.

Someone who can do tenders is highly preferred.

Duties and responsibilities

Welcoming visitors and directing them to the relevant office/personnel.

Carrying out clerical duties such as answering phone calls, responding to emails, and preparing documents, including office correspondence, memos, resumes, and presentations.

Coordinating and managing appointments, meetings, and the conference room schedule in order to prevent duplicate bookings.

Performing bookkeeping tasks such as invoicing, monitoring accounts receivable, and budget tracking.

Maintaining general office files, including job files, vendor files, and other files related to the company’s operations.

Purchasing office supplies, equipment, and furniture.

Overseeing the maintenance of office facilities, and equipment.

Performing other relevant duties when needed.

Organizing and managing tenders.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: jobs@peoplelink.co.ke using the position as subject of email.