Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

OFFICE ADMIN

Qualifications & skills

  • Diploma/Degree in business, administration, or a related field.
  • 2 or more years’ office administration experience.\
  • Proficient in a variety of computer software applications including
  • Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, and Access).
  • Comfortable handling confidential information.
  • Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.
  • Someone who can do tenders is highly preferred.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Welcoming visitors and directing them to the relevant office/personnel.
  • Carrying out clerical duties such as answering phone calls, responding to emails, and preparing documents, including office correspondence, memos, resumes, and presentations.
  • Coordinating and managing appointments, meetings, and the conference room schedule in order to prevent duplicate bookings.
  • Performing bookkeeping tasks such as invoicing, monitoring accounts receivable, and budget tracking.
  • Maintaining general office files, including job files, vendor files, and other files related to the company’s operations.
  • Purchasing office supplies, equipment, and furniture.
  • Overseeing the maintenance of office facilities, and equipment.
  • Performing other relevant duties when needed.
  • Organizing and managing tenders.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: jobs@peoplelink.co.ke using the position as subject of email.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply