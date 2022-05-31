Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
OFFICE ADMIN
Qualifications & skills
- Diploma/Degree in business, administration, or a related field.
- 2 or more years’ office administration experience.\
- Proficient in a variety of computer software applications including
- Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, and Access).
- Comfortable handling confidential information.
- Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.
- Someone who can do tenders is highly preferred.
Duties and responsibilities
- Welcoming visitors and directing them to the relevant office/personnel.
- Carrying out clerical duties such as answering phone calls, responding to emails, and preparing documents, including office correspondence, memos, resumes, and presentations.
- Coordinating and managing appointments, meetings, and the conference room schedule in order to prevent duplicate bookings.
- Performing bookkeeping tasks such as invoicing, monitoring accounts receivable, and budget tracking.
- Maintaining general office files, including job files, vendor files, and other files related to the company’s operations.
- Purchasing office supplies, equipment, and furniture.
- Overseeing the maintenance of office facilities, and equipment.
- Performing other relevant duties when needed.
- Organizing and managing tenders.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: jobs@peoplelink.co.ke using the position as subject of email.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>