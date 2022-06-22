Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – Fred Obare, one of the four young men whose bodies were found dumped in Kijabe Forest, was last seen by his wife on Thursday, June 16 before he received a call from a woman only identified as Maureen.

Maureen is said to be the wife of Elijah Omeka, whose body was also found dumped in Kijabe Forest.

She requested Obare to join him at Kasarani Police Station to report Omeka’s disappearance.

Apparently, Obare and Omeka were close friends.

That was on Thursday at 2 pm and according to Obare’s family, his phone was switched off near the police station.

“My brother disappeared after he turned up at Kasarani Police Station to record a statement over his friend Omeka’s disappearance. His phone was switched off at 2 pm and that is the last time we heard from him until Monday when police informed us that his body had been found at City Mortuary,” Obare’s brother said.

It is not clear what transpired when Obare went to Kasarani Police Station to record a statement over his friend’s disappearance.

The woman who called him to the station is yet to be summoned to shed more light on what might have transpired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.