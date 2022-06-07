Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



My attention has been brought to an unfortunate viral incident in which one of the vehicles in my campaign trail knocked down one of our gallant supporters in our quest for the Nyamira gubernatorial seat.

In response to the unfortunate incident, I state as follows.

1. Yes, it is true that one of the vehicles in my convoy, a Toyota Land Cruiser was involved in an accident at Nyaramba market within Borabu as we headed to Kebirigo center.

2. The vehicle’s breaks failed momentarily leading to the unfortunate incident which is doing rounds on social media. The driver, however, managed to take full control, thus avoiding possible catastrophic moments in this particular rally.

3. While all this was happening, I was facing the crowd from the other side, consequently, denying me an opportunity to get real-time information about the incident. This explains why I carried on with my speech. The victim was already up and I couldn’t establish anything about his condition.

4. However, as evidence from this video herein, I was briefed that one of our supporters, Bernard Mayaka, had been involved in the accident just within the site. I immediately instructed one of our staff members (Dan) to rush him to the hospital.

5. That, at the hospital [evidence attached], the gallant soldier was treated and discharged. He even proceeded to Keroka where we had another huge rally, this time, not on his motorbike.

6. The vehicle was immediately withdrawn from the caravan and taken to the garage for repair. It’s still under repair to avoid such incidents in future.

7. It’s with sincere regret that some credible media houses and bloggers could not establish facts before going on air. One of my utmost responsibility is to ensure the safety of my supporters and the general public.

8. For fair judgment, the video below highlights some of the most fundamental moments in the incident. It’s quite unfortunate that some individuals are hellbent to substitute facts with fiction. Action was taken immediately at the scene.

9. Gratitude to hundreds of people who have reached out to me to ask for details about the incident. Most sincerely, I thank the doctors for attending to the case without delays.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.