Sunday, June 26, 2022 – A team of National Police Service officers led by the OCS Ugunja Police Station yesterday evening conducted an intelligence-led operation within Nyamasaria and Sira villages, Ugunja Sub-County, Siaya County.

During the operation, the officers searched the house of Clinton Ochieng and recovered assorted items suspected to have been stolen.

The items included an Administration Police Service uniform, a 42″ Hisense TV, 32″ SINQT TV, furniture, utensils and cutlery, mobile phones and a suitcase with clothes.

Other items recovered are a hammer, pliers and a wrecking bar which are suspected to be his tools of trade.

The scene of the recovery was processed and an inventory of the recovered items made. The items have been kept at Ugunja Police Station awaiting identification by the respective owners as the suspect is set to appear in court.

We laud the officers involved in the successful operation and appreciate members of the public for their continuous support by sharing information that will aid in combating crime.

