Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Police have arrested two notorious muggers who have been operating in Korogocho, Starehe Sub-County

The two were nabbed along Korogocho Road in possession of daggers and ready to mug members of the public.

They were placed in custody, processed, and arraigned.

The National Police Service has assured the public that security in the country has been scaled up through different policing operations.

Members of the public have also been urged to remain vigilant and report any criminal activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST