Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – Kevin Obia is a notorious gold fraudster who has countless court cases but still walks free.

He enjoys police protection and flaunts his flamboyant lifestyle that is funded by his fraudulent activities on social media.

In his latest post on Instagram, he flaunts his expensive Mercedes Benz.

‘’Being Broke is Hard, Being Rich is even Harder….Choose Your Hard and go HARDD!!’’ he captioned the photos.

