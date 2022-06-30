Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 June 2022 – Anthony Kamau aka Anthony Kinuthe aka Anthony Kinuthia Kamau, a Kenyan national wanted in the U.K, has finally been extradited to answer to his crimes.

The Kenyan fugitive is wanted in the United Kingdom for sexual molestation of minors and has been on the run after jumping bail in the United Kingdom.

Kamau is wanted at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to answer to charges of sexual harassment of minors.

The pedophile is reported to have sexually assaulted underage girls within an 11-year period from 2005.

He was also charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act.

The suspect, who has been on the run for two years, fled to Kenya from the United Kingdom after he was granted bail.

However, detectives based at the Transnational and Organized Crimes Unit (TOCU) arrested him on June 17 and presented him before the court, where the extradition orders were given.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.