Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – North Korean state media has released never before seen photos of Dictator Kim Jong Un as a young boy growing up.

The photos of the baby-faced youngster offer a rare glimpse into his adolescent years before he became a despot.

It comes after North Korea released a documentary on the life of Kim’s late mentor and loyalist Hyon Chol Hae.

Part of the recent documentary, titled “Closest to the Sun” claims Kim instructed doctors how to treat Hyon’s heart disease that he had from 2017 to 2021, according to the Sun. Even though it is known that Kim has no expertise in medicine.

One image shows Kim in his early teens holding Hyon’s hands and another photo shows Kim in his late teens with Hyon, his late father Kim Jong Il and his sister Kim Yo-jong.

Another photo shows Kim in a black jacket in white shirt standing with his mentor behind his father.

Hyon Chol Hae, who died last month, was a Korean People’s Army marshal who helped groom Kim to be the next leader of the isolated country after Kim’s father died in 2011. A funeral held for him brought out a huge number of mourners, state media reported despite an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Kim Jong Un, 38, carried Hyon’s coffin with other top officials and he and other soldiers bowed before Hyon’s grave, state TV footage showed.