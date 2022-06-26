Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has dismissed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Martha Karua’s ticket as a nonstarter as far as the August election is concerned.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua claimed that the Raila-Karua ticket represents Kenya’s past which will have little influence on the August polls.

According to him, Kenyans are more interested in discussions that could help them cater to their families and not about the third liberation.

“Odinga and Karua represent the past. This history is available in books. You don’t have to tell them what you did and did not do.

“Most of the young people do not care about who fought for independence and second liberation,” Gachagua stated.

He noted that many Kenyans will vote for the Kenya Kwanza alliance because of their strong economic recovery plan that aims to create jobs.

“What they want is food on the table, creation of jobs, and a good environment to do business. That is what I and Ruto are interested in.

“We belong to the future. I know a majority of voters want leaders who have a plan for them.” He added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.