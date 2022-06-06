Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Independent presidential aspirant, Muthiora Kariara, caused a stir at Bomas of Kenya after he was denied an opportunity to run for the Presidency.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati informed him that he had not fulfilled the requirements after he presented his documents, prompting him to burn his voter’s card.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.