Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – The murder suspect in the death of Nipsey Hussle was physically assaulted in custody.

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., who was supposed to attend a trial on Tuesday, June 28, was beaten so badly on Monday afternoon, that his court session had to be postponed.

Sources told Rolling Stone that the suspect was seriously injured after he left the Los Angeles courtroom where he’s currently standing trial for murdering Nipsey Hussle in March of 2019.

The incident came after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jackie worked with lawyers to finalize jury instructions, as closing arguments are set to occur Wednesday (June 29).

RS reports that it wasn’t clear where or what exactly happened, but Holder’s high-profile case meant he should have been kept away from other inmates during his transportation to and from the Los Angeles court. A source told RS that he required medical attention and suffered more than a black eye.

“Based on some unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today,” Judge Clay Jackie said, adding that jurors should plan to return on Wednesday (June 29) unless noted otherwise.

The 32-year-old Rollin 60s gang member is accused of shooting Nip outside of his clothing store The Marathon in 2019. The murder trial started on Wednesday (June 15), over three years after his death. Holder has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.