Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Neighbours were treated to free drama at night after a man and his girlfriend exchanged harsh words, following a domestic dispute.

A nosy neighbour recorded the video and posted it on Tik-Tok.

In the video, the aggrieved lady is heard telling her boyfriend that she has gotten another man with a strong ‘cassava’ and so, he should leave her.

She laments that she has been feeding him like a toddler for the last 10 years.

She calls him a useless man and tells him to accept the fact that she has moved on.

Here is how the drama transpired.

