Friday, June 24, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is in tears. This is after former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga dumped him for Deputy President William Ruto.

Akaranga, who is a close friend of Raila, ditched Azimio and decided to support Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate following serious consultations with his people on the ground.

According to the former county boss, he will now be campaigning for Ruto in Vihiga and the entire Western region.

He revealed that Ruto has been trying to connect with him on several occasions while on the other side he has been struggling to reach out to Raila.

According to Akaranga, Raila has literally ignored him and has evaded his attempts to reach him that’s why he decided to back Ruto because he was readily available.

“Ruto has reached out to me several times asking me to support him and I am here struggling to reach Raila Odinga,” Akaranga stated as he decamped to Kenya Kwanza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.