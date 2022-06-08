Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – A 55-year-old man cheated death by a whisker last night in Nyeri county after he snatched a firearm from a robber who had attacked him and made away with his hard day’s labour of Sh 200.

In a classical case of the hunter becoming the hunted, Irungu Mwangi shocked Chaka market residents with his sheer display of bravado, after wrestling down the assailant and snatching the firearm from him.

Irungu was walking home at around 8 pm last night and on reaching Chaka primary school, was accosted by a lone gunman who pointed an AK-47 assault rifle to his chest, and ordered him to lie down without hesitation, if he knew what was good for him.

Irungu obliged and when the thug demanded for money, he fished out the only Sh200 note that he had and handed it to him. The thug demanded for more money as Irungu pleaded for his life, saying that that’s all he had remaining from his day’s work.

Unconvinced, the thug bent forward and began ransacking Irungu’s pockets. He stepped on his back with one foot and placed the firearm on the ground, to have unfettered access to all of Irungu’s pockets.

What a terrible miscalculation from the thug who seconds later, was fighting to regain control of the firearm from Irungu, as the prey turned out to be the predator.

With the stealth of a hungry cat, Irungu shoved the assailant to the ground and grabbed the firearm, leading to a brief scuffle as the thug tried to regain control of the firearm.

But it was too late for him as the 55-year-old man had held the firearm tightly at the pistol grip and the hand guard, giving the thug little chance of regaining the assault rifle.

Luckily for him, Irungu didn’t understand the working mechanism of the firearm and as he fumbled on how to chamber a round and fire, the attacker disappeared into the darkness.

When police officers arrived, it was established that the firearm, serial number AK47 S/No. KP 4915512 with a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 7.62mm special, was stollen from Nairutia police station in Kieni West Sub-county, on April, 15, 2022 and reported vide OB 05/18/04/2022 at the same station.

Also recovered at the scene of the scuffle was a police beret belonging to the Administration Police Service.

Irungu, who thanked God for saving his life, attributed his bravery to living close to the nearby National Police College Main Campus-Kiganjo, where out of curiosity he had twice peeked through the thick Kei Apple (Kaiyaba) hedgerow, as trainees undertook their musketry and martial arts lessons in the region’s premier police training college.

A manhunt for the suspect is currently ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.