Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Nick Cannon has confirmed that he is about to become a father again.

The Wild ‘N Out host is expecting a baby with Abby De La Rosa one year after they welcomed twins together.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Abby is due on October 25.

Abby teased the idea of having twins again, but it’s not confirmed.

Abby gave birth to twin boys, Zillion and Zion, in June 2021, the same month Nick welcomed his son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

Sadly, Zen died from a brain tumour in December when he was just 5-months-old.