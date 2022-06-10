Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has explained why Azimio politicians from the Mt Kenya region have refused to put photos of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on their campaign posters.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Ngunjiri who is among Mt Kenya leaders campaigning for Raila Odinga’s presidency in August, said the leaders were trying to distinguish themselves from Raila Odinga by selling their agenda.

Ngunjiri said many politicians, who are Jubilee Party aspirants, did not want to be elected because of Raila but rather because of their own qualifications and appeal to the electorate.

“One of the things we want to try and challenge is that we want people to be elected based on their own personal standing so that we do not get confused. We are trying to generate that aspect of personal responsibility.

“We do not want to confuse voters by hiding behind certain people,” Ngunjiri said

He concluded by saying Mt Kenya leaders are all behind Raila Odinga despite refusing to put his photo on their campaign posters.

