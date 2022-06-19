Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 June 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s only daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, is officially off the market.

News of Ngina’s marriage was revealed on social media by Dennis Itumbi.

According to Itumbi, Ngina got married in a traditional wedding on Saturday.

Only close friends and family members were invited to the glamorous ceremony.

“Ngina Kenyatta, Congratulations on your Traditional Wedding. May God fill your journey with blessings solidify your union with renewed love and importantly grant you a great family.HNIB agents wish you well,” Itumbi wrote on Facebook.

Well-placed sources reveal that Ngina got married to Sam Mwai Junior, the son of popular sports consultant and hotel director Sam Mwai, who oversees Karen Country Club.

Ngina is following her family’s tradition of keeping the media off their private affairs.

Her elder brother Jomo married his long-time sweetheart Fiona Achola Ngobi on 8th April 2018 without a single photo of the wedding leaking out.

The invite-only all-white ceremony held at State House on a Sunday evening was kept out of media and public attention.

Guests attending Jomo and Achola’s wedding were barred from accessing the venue with any recording cameras or phones.

Little is known about Ngina Kenyatta’s newly-wed husband.

However, her father-in-law Sam Mwai is well known.

See his photos below.

