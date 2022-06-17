Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 June 2022 – Chantal Grazioli’s boyfriend, Nicola Traldi, has responded to allegations that he physically assaulted her.

Chantal’s ex-boyfriend, Eric Omondi, took to social media and shared a video of the sassy model in great pain and claimed that Nicola had inflicted injuries on her body after assaulting her.

“A man who puts his hands on a woman is a coward. This is unacceptable” Eric Omondi captioned a video of Chantal limping and called Nicola a coward.

However, Nicola has claimed that he is being framed for something he can never do.

He said he is a father of two daughters and can never do such a thing.

He further said Kenyans will soon know the truth.

“Everyone who knows me knows I’m incapable of such a thing. My mum taught me well. I’m a father of two daughters. The truth shall come out” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.