Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – A new mum in Australia has come under fire for piercing her newborn daughter’s ears after just one day in the hospital.

The mother, who goes by her daughter’s name – Lara – on TikTok, shared an adorable video of her baby girl just hours after her birth, compared to her now at three months old.

Viewers noticed a tiny flower earring visible in the footage from her first 24 hours on earth, and it sparked reactions with many parents saying she should wait until the child is old enough to make the decision for herself.

However, some defended the mother’s decision saying that it’s common in some cultures to pierce a young girl’s ears early in life.

See photos and comments below