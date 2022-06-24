Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 -There are new details about the Game of Thrones sequel series in development that’s centered around Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones author George R R Martin has confirmed his involvement in the Jon Snow spin-off series and teased some details about the show.

The 73-year-writer confirmed that a sequel show is being made based on Kit Harington’s character under the working title Snow, though he’s staying relatively tight lipped until an official HBO announcement.

Martin wrote in a blog post on his official website;

‘Our working title for the show is SNOW. There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light.

‘It seems as though Emilia Clarke has already mentioned that SNOW was Kit’s idea in a recent interview. So that part is out. Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us.

‘I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.’

Martin also revealed his own involvement in the show, noting he’s also involved with other planned spin-offs including The Hedge Knight, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships.

He added;

‘Various rumors are floating around about my involvement, or lack of same. I am involved, just as I am with THE HEDGE KNIGHT and THE SEA SNAKE and TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, and all the animated shows,’ he continued.

‘Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/ consultants to hammer out the show.’

Martin emphasized that “all four of these successor shows are still in the script stage” and that, as with all development, a green light is far from certain. “The likelihood of all four series getting on the air, well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually.”

Actress Emilia Clarke who played the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, in the fantasy series has also revealed that Kit himself told her about the upcoming sequel directly, which is claimed will be set after the events of the original show.

Clarke told BBC;

“He has told me about it.

“And I know it exists. It’s happening. It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

When asked whether she could ever reprise her iconic role as Daenerys Targaryen, she replied, “No, I think I’m done.”