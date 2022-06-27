Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Former National Assembly Majority Leader and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has opened up about a 45-minute meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta after falling out with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview over the weekend, Duale disclosed that he had been friends with both the Head of State and his deputy before he was put on the spot to declare his political leaning.

Initially, Duale noted that Uhuru had assured him of his support for Ruto’s presidency but he later demanded answers after the fallout became public.

“I was in a state of denial because more than 40 times I asked the President, ‘are you reneging on your relationship with the DP on supporting him for the next general election.’ The President Used to tell me ‘no no no, I didn’t tell anybody William Ruto is still my favourite.’

“I focused primarily on the function of the leader of the majority. Before that PG started, I had a 45-minute man-to-man candid discussion with the President. Of the many things he discussed about his deputy, I just asked him ‘get to the point, what do you want me to do. We have a PG waiting,” Duale stated.

In his response, Uhuru was frank about Duale’s work ethic and flatly asked him to choose his preferred political faction between Jubillee and UDA, led by Ruto, and he decided to die with the DP.

According to Duale, there is no way he would have betrayed Ruto after he had helped him so much and that’s why he decided to sacrifice Uhuru’s friendship in favor of the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.