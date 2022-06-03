Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, June 3, 2022 – NeNe Leakes’ boyfriend has responded after his wife sued the reality star.
Nyonisela Sioh’s wife, Malomine Temeh-Sioh, accused Nene of depriving her of her husband Nyonisela Sioh’s affection.
She alleged in the lawsuit that NeNe hooked up with her husband while disregarding her still-valid marital contract.
After his wife filed the lawsuit, Nyonisela Sioh wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post:
“The best thing you can do to yourself in life’s not to allow negative people to bring you down to their level; just maintain ur self respect and keep away from them.”
He added:
“If someone doesn’t appreciate your presence, the best you can do is let them appreciate your absence.”
See below.
