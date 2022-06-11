Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has attacked Chief Justice Martha Koome for calling for the impeachment of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Koome, in a statement on Friday, said Uhuru should be impeached for failing to appoint six of the 40 judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) three years ago.

In a statement, Havi, who is vying for the Westlands Parliamentary seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, said Koome is acting a little bit too late since she appealed a decision compelling the President to swear in the six Judges after he refused to do so despite the recommendation by JSC.

The lawyer stated that CJ Koome agreed with Attorney General, Paul Kihara Kariuki, and the President when they appealed against the decision directing him to swear in the six Judges.

Havi stated that the CJ’s suggestion to impeach Uhuru for violation of the Constitution was a little too late since the damage was already done and she had played ball with the state instead of being impartial on the High Court ruling.

“They got a stay of the decision of the High Court in a ruling delivered by Justices Nambuye, Karanja and Laibuta. CJ Koome, we are not as foolish as you may think,” Havi stated.

Havi hinted that CJ Koome was hoodwinking Kenyans since she had refused to side-step the President by swearing in the six Judges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.