Thursday, 16 June 2022 – Zellic Alusa, a 25-year-student at Kenyatta University, was arrested by detectives at the posh Milimani estate in Nakuru after it was established that he is part of a gang that has been hacking people’s credit cards and stealing millions of shillings.

Alusa and his gang had been on the detective’s radar over the past few days.

He was in the company of a beautiful lady and another gang member when detectives raided his apartment.

Detectives revealed that Alusa and his gang create fake email accounts which they use to hack credit cards of innocent persons especially those living in foreign countries and use them to buy bitcoins which are then converted to Kenyan currency.

They then use the money to live lavishly, entertain beautiful babes and buy properties.

Among the documents recovered in the house was a land sale agreement entered on May, 25, for a property valued at Sh 850,000 in Juja.

