Friday, June 17, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire honourably in August like all his predecessors.

Speaking on Friday while drumming up support for Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, Deputy President William Ruto in Meru, Muturi warned Uhuru against going against any section of the constitution, including using shortcuts to retain power illegally.

Muturi urged Uhuru to learn from former presidents who were obedient to the law, and never fixed things to favor them.

The former Siakago Member of Parliament said Uhuru is trying to use his proxies to cling to power after the August 9th election.

He advised him that he should go home or face criminal charges locally and abroad if he tries to cling to power.

“Uhuru should run this country the right way and even avoid what he may be planning while using some people as his channels to go against the constitution just because they have their own agenda. He will be charged with various accounts of crimes and he will never evade them. He should at least take lessons from previous presidents, who stayed in line with the law. “Muturi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.