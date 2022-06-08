Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Egypt has upheld a one-year prison sentence for a 16-year-old girl whose dance videos on TikTok were branded obscene by authorities.

Her sentence came amid an ongoing crackdown on social media content deemed immoral in the country.

The Child Juvenile Court in Egypt on Tuesday, May 31, upheld the sentence for Nancy Ayman, who is known on social media as Mocha Hijazi, on the grounds that her charges pertained to gross indecency, according to local media.

Mina Nagy, her lawyer, had appealed the one-year prison sentence but the court upheld it.

Nancy, 16, was jailed by the Child Appeals Court in Giza, on the west bank of the River Nile, and her photographer, identified only as Moaz M., was jailed for three years and fined 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($5,300).

Moaz was accused of exploiting the girl by making her shoot and publish video clips in revealing clothing with the aim of making money.

It is currently unclear if the photographer has appealed his sentence.

Watch one of Nancy’s videos below.