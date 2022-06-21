Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Nakuru County Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, has urged Deputy President William Ruto‘s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, to apologise to Molo residents over the genocide that took place in the area in 1992 when he was the District Officer.

Gachagua was the DO in the area when the deadly post-election clashes erupted where hundreds were killed and thousands evicted from the area by members of the Kalenjin community.

In a statement on Monday, Lee asked Gachagua to apologise to the residents before asking for their votes in August.

“During the tour, several suggestions have been raised by members of the public. Your kind consideration will be greatly appreciated. The first is a ‘public apology to the people of Molo for the commissions and omissions during his tenure as the dreaded DO,” Lee stated.

“You can take the opportunity to assure them that you have since changed. This is a modest request from the survivors.”

He also scorned Gachagua, saying that the Union of Nakuru University Students had requested that he deliver a keynote address on entrenching good governance and implementing Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.