Toll Attendant

Are you passionate about infrastructure? Are you excited about new technologies? We are your perfect match if your answer is YES.

Nairobi Expressway is one of the most critical infrastructure aiming to provide comfort, convenience and connectivity that adopts world-class technologies.

Key Responsibilities

Collect toll fees;

Operating tolling system;

Maintaining on-site facilities;

Any other responsibilities that might apply.

Qualifications

Diploma and above.

All majors are welcomed.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here