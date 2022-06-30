Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto will have to deal with the Deep State all by himself after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said he can’t help him anymore.

This is after Ruto, through his Chief Agent Kithure Kindiki, begged IEBC to help him in dealing with electoral-related violence being propagated by the so-called Deep State against Kenya Kwanza.

While responding to concerns by Kindiki, Chebukati noted that his hands were tied and he can’t do anything anymore.

He explained that the issue would have been dealt with by the IEBC Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee, which was declared unconstitutional by the High Court.

He added that while the Commission fined and even disqualified candidates who violated the Code of Conduct ahead of the 2017 election, the earliest IEBC would be allowed to address the issues is in November 2022.

According to Chebukati, IEBC could only receive complaints from the candidates and political parties and forward them to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Noordin Haji, for action.

“We do not have powers to summon. When parties write to us, all we can do is forward them to the DPP and preach peace, asking candidates to campaign peacefully.”

“However, we shall continue engaging and press the DPP to prosecute. We shall issue statements as and when the events unfold,” added Chebukati.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.