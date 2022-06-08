Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Controversial socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, and her Sierra Leonean ex-boyfriend, Kabba, have been trading barbs on social media after a bitter breakup.
Kabba recently took to social media and claimed that despite Amber Ray being a high-end socialite, she doesn’t observe personal hygiene.
She reportedly doesn’t like bathing.
Amber has hit back at Kabba by sharing a video preparing to shower in a bathtub after he claimed she doesn’t shower.
She went on to reveal that he is a broke man despite flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media.
“Mwanaume ni pesa si mdomo. Ndume suruali,” she captioned the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
