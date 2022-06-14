Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah is among four presidential candidates who have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the presidency in August.

Prof Wajackoyah, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, and Agano party candidate David Mwaure are four candidates who have expressed interest in the top seat in August.

Though political pundits and analysts have been terming the election as a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto, the entry of Wajackoyah seems to have changed the course of the presidential race.

According to Music Copyright Society CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, Prof Wajackoyah might force a run-off because he is being supported by youths who are happy with his manifesto of legalising the use of marijuana and large-scale weed farming.

“It may sound crazy, but Prof. Wajackoyah will cause a re-run. I sat down with a group of young people last night and was shocked to hear the animated conversation on why they love the guy. If the talks are anything to go by, Wajackoyah will get over 1m votes and that will be a game-changer!” Mutua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.