Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – Presidential aspirant, Muthiora Kariara, on Monday caused drama at the Bomas of Kenya after he burned his voter’s card after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disqualified him from the August 9th Presidential election.

The aspirant in protest took a lighter from his pocket and burnt his voter’s card as Chebukati watched in dismay in the full glare of the media.

Reacting to the incident, Chebukati declared that the presidential hopeful had committed an electoral offence, a matter he handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

“As a commission, we have the Elections Offences Act, but the powers of enforcing that law lie with the DPP whom we shall in form and action shall, of course, be taken by that office,” Chebukati said.

In his defence, Muthiora opined that the voter’s card would not be instrumental to Kenyans who sought to have different leaders other than the cleared candidates.

“This is my voice and I know that there are those that believed that they needed a different choice from the selection that has been made.

“Maybe this is not the only way, maybe there is another,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.