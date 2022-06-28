Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has praised Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah, for overtaking Deputy President William Ruto in terms of popularity ahead of the August 9th presidential poll.

According to Ngunyi, Ruto was popular for selling his Bwana Asifiwe ideology, but Wajackoyah has overtaken him for selling ‘real opium’ to the masses.

Prof Wajackoyah’s main agenda is weed legalization once he forms the government in August.

Ngunyi, who currently works at State House as a blogger, said Wajackoyah is the next big thing in the country since he is being followed by masses wherever he goes.

“According to Karl Marx, “…Religion is the OPIUM of the masses”. And this is what “Bwana Asifiwe” has been SELLING. But Wajakoyah is giving the REAL opium to the masses.

“This is a HOSTILE takeover AGAINST Ruto. #FreedomIsComing,” Ngunyi stated on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST