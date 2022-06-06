Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 6, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has for the first time admitted that he doesn’t fear Deputy President William Ruto becoming President in August.

A section of Kenyans led by Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has been expressing fear over Ruto‘s presidency, with some planning to go to exile if the second in command becomes the fifth President of Kenya in August.

Mutahi, in a Twitter post, said he doesn’t fear Ruto but his biggest fear is who will succeed him if he dies while in office.

In case Ruto dies, Rigathi Gachagua who is his running mate will be his successor.

Without mentioning Gachagua, Ngunyi said he is horrified by the man who can succeed Ruto if he dies.

“I am not WORRIED by a Ruto PRESIDENCY – because he will LOSE. I am HORRIFIED by the THOUGHT of His Excellency PRESIDENT Rigathi Gachagua, EGH and Commander-in-Chief of our Defence Forces, should Ruto DIE. Think about it!” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Gachagua, who is currently the Mathira Member of Parliament, is accused of planning the genocide of Kikuyus during the Molo ethnic clashes in the 1990s. He was then District Officer(DO) Molo.

