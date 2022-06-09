Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the presidential candidate he could have supported if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was not vying for the presidency in August.

Ngunyi, who is now employed as a State House blogger, has already declared that he will support Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua in August.

But on Thursday, Mutahi said if Baba was out of the presidential equation in Kenya, he could have voted for the Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah.

Wajackoyah, who has 17 University degrees from Kenya, the United States and Britain, is set to launch his manifesto on July 2, where he has said one of his agendas is to legalise the use of marijuana and to allow large scale marijuana farming in Kenya.

He has also advocated for snake farming in Kenya to raise money to pay the huge debt that has been accumulated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

While supporting Wajackoyah, Prof Ngunyi said the presidential aspirant has” given the voice to the dark soul of Kenyans”

“If Babaman was NOT running, I would have VOTED for #WajackoyahThe5th just to WASTE my vote. This man has given VOICE to the Dark Soul of Kenyans. He is definitely NOT a waste to our National IMAGINATION,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST