Sunday, 19 June 2022 – Muslims on Twitter have slammed a young Muslim woman over her choice of dressing.

Photos of the lady were posted on a Twitter account (Hafsa @wy_dee) on Saturday, June 18, however, it cannot be ascertained if she is the owner of the account or a catfish.

Reacting to the post, some Muslims criticised the lady for wearing ‘such a dress,’ saying that it’s against the teaching of Qur’an.

Commenting under the post, one Abdullaziz Ibrahim said he will divorce the lady if she were his wife.

“If I ‘m the husband you will get your divorce because of this dress to it to the world.” he said.

“If this is called civilization, we prefer to die uncivilized, we have failed to prove the teaching of Quran and Sunnah” one Ahmad Adamu wrote.

See photo and reactions below