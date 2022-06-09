Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for fielding United Democratic Alliance candidates in Vihiga County.

Speaking in Sabatia on Wednesday night, Mudavadi complained that Ruto’s UDA is fielding candidates on his home turf while he had avoided trampling on other regions controlled by his Kenya Kwanza principals.

The former Deputy Prime Minister told the people in his native Luhya language that Sugoi electorates would, without doubt, pick a member of Parliament and that of the County Assembly affiliated with UDA to represent Ruto during the August 9 General Election.

Mudavadi warned his supporters not to embarrass him by entertaining UDA candidates in his home ground of Vihiga County.

“Let me ask you this since we are in a coalition with Ruto, we are all at the top of the government. But let me ask you, are the people from Sugoi going to elect a Member of Parliament from the ANC?” Mudavadi questioned.

In conclusion, Mudavadi asked Vihiga County residents to vote for their leaders drawn from his ANC Party.

“Let us just tell each other the truth. Will they elect someone from UDA? Because as much as we have united here at the top where we are making the government, but an MP for Ruto is going to come from UDA, his home MCA will come from UDA. Then why would you decide to deny me an opportunity to be represented by an ANC lawmaker? He said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST