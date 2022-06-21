Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Frank Obegi, a popular blogger and social media influencer whose body was found dumped in Kijabe Forest on Sunday, lived large.

According to a city slay queen, Obegi used to throw money around at a popular club in Westlands while in the company of beautiful ladies.

He would buy expensive drinks and party all night long.

It is now emerging that he was part of notorious online fraudsters involved in multi-million cryptocurrency fraud.

Obegi and his gang are alleged to have conned someone $10,000( Ksh 1 Million) on Monday last week.

The victim hired a gang that abducted the blogger and his colleagues, before torturing them to death.

Their bodies were badly mutilated.

Below is a tweet by a lady revealing how Frank Obegi used to live large using proceeds of crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.