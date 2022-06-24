Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, June 24, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to fire his deputy, William Ruto, despite disrespecting him and also being corrupt.
Since 2018, Uhuru and Ruto have not been seeing each other eye to eye and according to Murathe, it is due to irreconcilable political differences.
In an interview with one of the local dailies, Murathe, who is also a one-time Gatanga constituency Member of Parliament, said the Deputy President position is anchored in law.
“Remember in our current dispensation, it’s only the Deputy President who is anchored in the constitution who cannot be fired.
“So you can make Kalonzo today the Chief Minister and fire him tomorrow. It’s only the Deputy President, otherwise, the president would have fired Ruto a long time ago”. Murathe said.
This imbecile! full of hate and a useless empty skull full of ship!
Your useless uhuru should have campaigned alone in both 2017 election, with you cohort robbers useless for any government on earth.
You’ve ran the abyss regime with the mchawi, and the republic of kenya has gone to the dogs.
Waste all your abyss regime time name calling the dp as you thief the nation the missing Euro-bonds, all the debts borrow and employed your whores to public offices and family and in-low whore (in the fallacies of saying that you’ve employed women in the abyss regime). Kumbafu sana.
Imbecile, stop using tv and mungiki radio stations to soil the DP. Soil your useless self with your primitive faculties of no use to anybody.
Why are you so bitter with the dp? since when does darkness block the light asshole!