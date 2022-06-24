Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to fire his deputy, William Ruto, despite disrespecting him and also being corrupt.

Since 2018, Uhuru and Ruto have not been seeing each other eye to eye and according to Murathe, it is due to irreconcilable political differences.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Murathe, who is also a one-time Gatanga constituency Member of Parliament, said the Deputy President position is anchored in law.

“Remember in our current dispensation, it’s only the Deputy President who is anchored in the constitution who cannot be fired.

“So you can make Kalonzo today the Chief Minister and fire him tomorrow. It’s only the Deputy President, otherwise, the president would have fired Ruto a long time ago”. Murathe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST