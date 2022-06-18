Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 18 June 2022 – A mum, Britni Church aged 33, from Arkansas City, Kansas in the US says she is done having children after giving birth to 12 children in the last 17 years.

Church was only 16 when she had her first child in 2004.

She then had three more children from the ages of 17 to 19, then another four in her 20s, then she welcomed triplets at 30.

Two years later, at 32, Britni gave birth to one more baby, bringing her total to 12 children and meaning she had been pregnant on and off for almost 17 years of her life.

Now, she says she’s done having children but her husband doesn’t agree.

‘I think I’m done,’ Britni told Today, adding that husband Chris, 30, would be keen to have even more kids.

The couple share seven-year-old Silas, five-year-old Christopher Jr., three-year-old triplets Oliver, Asher, and Abel, and 11-month-old Rowyn.

Britni also has six older children from two previous relationships. These are Crizman, 17, Jordan, 16, Caleb, 14, Jace, 13, Cadence, 12, and Jesalyn, 10.

Before meeting Chris in 2014, Britni spent three years raising her children as a single mum.

Her oldest child, Crizman, graduated high school last month.

‘They were all vaginal except the triplets,’ she explained. ‘With them I had a C-section.’

Britni documents her family life on her TikTok account @ourlargefamilylife, which has more than 1.8 million followers. She told Today that people are fascinated by big families and have questions on everything from groceries to cars.

She says the family eats meals together at a custom-made 12-seat table that Chris built. Each child also shares a room with another sibling.

When they’re all together, they travel in a 15-seat Ford Transit that they bought after the birth of their triplets.

The mum says that the children take up to two gallons of milk a day, which costs them roughly $200 a month.

Britni says she has been accused of everything from being on welfare to contributing to overpopulation.

In a recent video she used the caption: ‘I used to care so much about what others thought of me. Don’t let them mean comments get to you. Be someone who spreads positivity!’

She also told Today that people often make assumptions about her large family.

‘I get a lot of questions like, “Are you Catholic? Are you religious?” I’m Pentecostal, but that has nothing to do with why I have so many.’

She added; ‘We are happiest when we’re all together.’