Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2022 – A woman who has been missing since 2018 has been found dead inside a bag stuffed into a manhole at her home.

The 82-year-old was reported missing by her daughter four years ago.

The body of Sylvia Frens, 82, from Colorado, US, was found after police followed a stench at her home where someone else is now living in.

Most of the bedroom floor was covered in a brown stain, reports stated.

The current occupant of Frens’ property reported a rubbish bag inside a manhole in the house, which were her remains.

An autopsy concluded she died from blows to the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Her son, Richard Vandervelde, 54, who lived with her at the time of her disappearance, was charged May 29 with first-degree murder.

Vandervelde was also charged with tampering with a deceased human body, fraud-identity theft, motor vehicle theft, and abuse of a corpse, police said.

Cops also discovered that Vandervelde was using his mother’s debit cards, withdrawing more than $10,000 in cash from her personal checking account, whilst also using her cards.

Vandervelde was arrested in Florida in May 2022, and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Mesa County Detention Facility in Colorado, after being extradited back to the state. He is due to appear in court on June 21.