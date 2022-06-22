Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – A single mum horrified by the vile texts her son was sending a girl at school forced him to make amends for being a bully.

Samm Jane, 32, was upset after teachers called and said her 12-year-old son had been sending cruel messages to a fellow pupil.

The moment her son got home, she ordered him to unlock his phone and hand it over.

She was mortified to discover he’d called the girl “fat”, “ugly” a “c**t”, “t**t”, and a “b***h”.

He also told the girl: “I never want to see your ugly face in school. Your ugly face and fat body offend me.”

When the girl replied, saying “Stop being horrible to me”, he sent voice notes back and said: “Urgh, you’re disgusting”.

Samm said she was “shaking with anger” after seeing the messages.

She added: “I was like ‘What are you playing at?'”

Sam from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, said: “I told him ‘She’s going to be looking in the mirror now and feeling so insecure’. I couldn’t let it go.”

The school refused to give the girl’s name due to data protection rules, but Samm got on the phone, did some research and found out where she lived.

She then made her son spend £10 out of the £100 he’d been given for his birthday on flowers and chocolates to make amends.

She marched her son to the girl’s front door and forced him to apologise to the girl and her parents.

They later commended Samm for being a “decent parent” and doing the right thing by coming to apologise.

Samm said she got a text from the girl’s mum to commend her.

Samm confiscated all of her son’s electronic devices for a week in the aftermath, and says he was so desperate to get his phone back he even tried offering her money.

The mum-of-five has insisted that her son, who turned 12 on June 9, will learn his lesson from the incident.

Samm said that as a single mother, raising a boy to be a man is “quite difficult” so she is ensuring she gives it her best.

She added: “But if there’s one thing I’ve always said, it’s ‘You f**king respect these women, you don’t disrespect them’.

“So even though he’s eleven years old and a kid, nothing he can say to me will justify what he said to this girl. Ever.”

Thousands of people have since commented and applauded Samm’s parenting.