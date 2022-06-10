Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to use unorthodox means to win the August 9th election.

Uhuru and Raila, who are top leaders in Azimio–One Kenya Alliance, have been using state agencies to allegedly frustrate Kenya Kwanza Alliance aspirants in the forthcoming general election.

The latest politicians to be harassed by state agencies included, Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja, who is vying for Nairobi gubernatorial seat on United Democratic Alliance ticket and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala who is vying for Kakamega gubernatorial seat on the ANC ticket.

Mudavadi, who spoke on Thursday, said state agencies are targeting Luhya leaders who are aligned with Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“They tried to stop Cleophas Malala and Johnson Sakaja from contesting for governor seats. They feared facing them,” he said.

“They are targeting Luhyas, which is why they pushed Tim Wanyonyi out of the Nairobi race for Polycarp Igathe.

Mudavadi also said the Luhya community has been left out of Azimio and urged residents to ask Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa to tell Luhyas what stake they have negotiated for them, before criticising the 30 percent reserved for them by Kenya Kwanza.

“Ask them to show you the Azimio power-sharing agreement they signed. They don’t know why they are supporting Azimio,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.