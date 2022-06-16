Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed what President Uhuru Kenyatta is secretly doing with his employees at State House, Nairobi.

Uhuru is set to retire in August after serving for two five-year terms.

Speaking in Nyamira County on Thursday, Mudavadi stated that Uhuru’s work is almost over and that he is only packing some of his luggage.

According to Mudavadi, state house staff have allegedly been tasked to arrange Uhuru’s shoes and clothes in suitcases as he prepares to leave office after his term comes to an end.

“Kwa hivyo mambo yake imefanya nini? (Crowd answers). Yaani sasa akiwa kule ikulu kile anasema anaambia wafanyakazi wake toa hizo suits kwa cabin fulani weka kwa sanduku, toa viatu kwa hiyo cabin weka kwa sanduku. Yaani anahama kutoka ikulu. Kwa hivyo ujumbe wangu ni huu kwa yule assistant chief, kwa chief, kwa yule ambaye ni polisi ujumbe wangu ni huu. Kwamba wewe usiogope, usitishwe kwa sababu Uhuru kazi yake ni kufunga virago anaelekea nyumbani,” Mudavadi said.

